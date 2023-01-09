Penalty costs Sainz Dakar Stage 8 win, Al-Attiyah still in control
Monday 9th January, 2023 - 1:08pm
Prodrive Hunter driver Sebastien Loeb has won Stage 8 of Dakar 2023 thanks to a Carlos Sainz penalty but Toyota’s Nasser Al-Attiyah extended his overall lead in the Cars race.
Bahrain Raid Xtreme’s Loeb prevailed by 2:11s over the Qatari, with Audi’s Sainz officially rounding out the top three and Henk Lategan fourth in another factory Toyota Gazoo Hilux on the 345km Al Duwadimi loop.
Al-Attiyah’s margin to Lategan for the event as a whole is now 1:03:46s with Overdrive Racing’s Lucas Moraes third, but Loeb has managed to trim an all-Hilux top four back to a top three.
After two nightmare days, Sainz was fastest all the way but missed out on being classified the winner of the day due to a five-minute penalty for a speed limit breach of more than 40km/h in a 30km/h speed limit section.
It meant that Loeb overtaking Al-Attiyah around halfway through the special was decisive in terms of the day’s bragging rights.
Competitors now enjoy a rest day before action resumes on Tuesday (local time) with a journey from Riyadh to Haradh, featuring wadis, canyons, and then a chain of dunes.
Overall classification: Cars Top 10
|Pos
|Driver
|Co-driver
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Mathieu Baumel
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|31:02:58
|2
|Henk Lategan
|Brett Cummings
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|+1:03:46
|3
|Lucas Moraes
|Timo Gottschalk
|Overdrive Racing
|+1:20:22
|4
|Sebastien Loeb
|Fabian Lurquin
|Bahrain Raid Xtreme
|+1:52:06
|5
|Giniel De Villiers
|Dennis Murphy
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|+2:04:20
|6
|Romain Dumas
|Max Delfino
|Rebellion Racing
|+2:27:11
|7
|Martin Prokop
|Viktor Chytka
|Orlen Benzina Team
|+2:37:00
|8
|Brian Baragwanath
|Leonard Cremer
|Century Racing Factory Team
|+2:42:06
|9
|Wei Han
|Ma Li
|Hanwei Motorsport Team
|+3:15:03
|10
|Juan Cruz Yacopini
|Daniel Oliveras Carreras
|Overdrive Racing
|+3:40:22
