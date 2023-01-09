> News > Offroad > Dakar

Penalty costs Sainz Dakar Stage 8 win, Al-Attiyah still in control

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Monday 9th January, 2023 - 1:08pm
Nasser Al-Attiyah

Nasser Al-Attiyah

Prodrive Hunter driver Sebastien Loeb has won Stage 8 of Dakar 2023 thanks to a Carlos Sainz penalty but Toyota’s Nasser Al-Attiyah extended his overall lead in the Cars race.

Bahrain Raid Xtreme’s Loeb prevailed by 2:11s over the Qatari, with Audi’s Sainz officially rounding out the top three and Henk Lategan fourth in another factory Toyota Gazoo Hilux on the 345km Al Duwadimi loop.

Al-Attiyah’s margin to Lategan for the event as a whole is now 1:03:46s with Overdrive Racing’s Lucas Moraes third, but Loeb has managed to trim an all-Hilux top four back to a top three.

After two nightmare days, Sainz was fastest all the way but missed out on being classified the winner of the day due to a five-minute penalty for a speed limit breach of more than 40km/h in a 30km/h speed limit section.

It meant that Loeb overtaking Al-Attiyah around halfway through the special was decisive in terms of the day’s bragging rights.

Competitors now enjoy a rest day before action resumes on Tuesday (local time) with a journey from Riyadh to Haradh, featuring wadis, canyons, and then a chain of dunes.

CLICK HERE for Bikes report

Overall classification: Cars Top 10

Pos Driver Co-driver Team Time/Gap
1 Nasser Al-Attiyah Mathieu Baumel Toyota Gazoo Racing 31:02:58
2 Henk Lategan Brett Cummings Toyota Gazoo Racing +1:03:46
3 Lucas Moraes Timo Gottschalk Overdrive Racing +1:20:22
4 Sebastien Loeb Fabian Lurquin Bahrain Raid Xtreme +1:52:06
5 Giniel De Villiers Dennis Murphy Toyota Gazoo Racing +2:04:20
6 Romain Dumas Max Delfino Rebellion Racing +2:27:11
7 Martin Prokop Viktor Chytka Orlen Benzina Team +2:37:00
8 Brian Baragwanath Leonard Cremer Century Racing Factory Team +2:42:06
9 Wei Han Ma Li Hanwei Motorsport Team +3:15:03
10 Juan Cruz Yacopini Daniel Oliveras Carreras Overdrive Racing +3:40:22

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]