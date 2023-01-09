Lowndes Bathurst 12 Hour livery unveiled

The livery which the Craig Lowndes-spearheaded Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia (PCFA) entry will carry at next month’s Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour has been revealed.

The Scott Taylor Motorsport-entered, Ashley Seward Motorsport-run Mercedes-AMG GT3 will carry the former’s not unfamiliar black and green hues, with prominent branding from the PCFA.

That extends to a #GetChecked hashtag on the rear wing to promote good prostate health.

Lowndes will share driving duties with Taylor himself as well as Alex Davison and Geoff Emery, with the quartet stepping up to the Pro-Am class this year.

They won Class C in a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car last time the Bathurst 12 Hour was run, in May 2022, as well as raising $67,000 for the PCFA.

Charity will once again be a focus of the #222 STM entry, with donation points at the event, at the town-to-track activation on Thursday prior to the race and via online portals.

Around 24,000 Australian men are diagnosed each year with prostate cancer, and over 3,500 will die from the disease.

The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place from February 3-5 at Mount Panorama.