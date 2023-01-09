Klein loses Dakar Bikes lead due to penalty

BAS World KTM rider Mason Klein has lost the overall lead in the Bikes race at the Dakar Rally due to a penalty on Stage 8.

The American had finished second-fastest on the 346km special between Al Duwadimi and Riyadh, 1:33s behind Ross Branch (Hero Motosports).

That result saw him jump from seventh overall back into first position, with a 47-second advantage over Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Skyler Howes.

However, a subsequent two-minute penalty for speeding means Klein drops to third on the stage and officially third in the overall classification also.

It makes for an even tighter race than had been the case when readers reached the Stage 8 finish line.

Howes leads by exactly 13 seconds over Red Bull KTM rider Kevin Benavides and Klein, with Toby Price fourth at 1:58s off the pace.

The top eight is covered by only 7:21s, whereas only the top three had been within 10 minutes of the lead after Stage 6.

Stage 7 was cancelled for the Bikes, but for the need for liaison to a new camp, before action resumed on the second Saturday of the event.

Riders have an official rest day now before Stage 9 on Tuesday.

Overall classification: Bikes Top 10, Updated