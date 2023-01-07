VIDEO: Making a Supercars gearbox mount
Sunday 8th January, 2023 - 8:54am
A look at how a Supercars gearbox mount is made, thanks to Brad Jones Racing.
The Albury-based squad will once again field four entries in this year’s Repco Supercars Championship, for Andre Heimgartner, Bryce Fullwood, Macauley Jones, and Jack Smith.
The quartet will drive Chevrolet Camaros in 2023 with the advent of the Gen3 era.
INSIDE BJR: ⏩ Fast forward through the creation of a single gearbox mount in our manufacturing shop. #BJRcrew #RepcoSC pic.twitter.com/ahD5o9RAnK
— Brad Jones Racing (@BJRsupercars) January 7, 2023
