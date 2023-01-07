> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Making a Supercars gearbox mount

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 8th January, 2023 - 8:54am

Construction of a Supercars gearbox mount. Picture: Brad Jones Racing

A look at how a Supercars gearbox mount is made, thanks to Brad Jones Racing.

The Albury-based squad will once again field four entries in this year’s Repco Supercars Championship, for Andre Heimgartner, Bryce Fullwood, Macauley Jones, and Jack Smith.

The quartet will drive Chevrolet Camaros in 2023 with the advent of the Gen3 era.

