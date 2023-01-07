WRC retires number 43 for Ken Block

The FIA World Rally Championship has retired the use of number #43 for the 2023 season in honour of Ken Block.

Block died following a snowmobile crash on January 2, 2023, aged 55.

His passing resulted in tributes flowing in from the motorsport community, friends and family.

While widely known for his viral Gymkhana stunts, the American was also a professional rally driver, notching up 25 rally starts for 18 points at the top flight of the sport, between 2007 and 2018.

He made his debut at Rally Mexico in 2007, going onto record his best result of seventh in the 2013 edition of that event for his Hoonigan Racing Division team, with Rally Catalunya in 2018 his final WRC event.

During his WRC career, Block primarily steered Ford Fiestas and competed under his traditional #43 – a number synonymous with his motorsport ventures.

“Given the enormous contribution our great friend Ken Block made to motorsport and the fact that he was held in such high regard by people the world over, it is entirely appropriate that his #43 will be withdrawn from use during the 2023 WRC season,” FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

“While it’s a small gesture, we hope that it is one that will bring some comfort to his family and friends at this time.

“Ken was a true legend and the memory of this true legend will live with us forever.”

WRC Managing Director Jona Siebel said Block made an immeasurable contribution to rallying.

“The impact that Ken had on rallying in taking our sport to an all-new audience cannot be underestimated,” Siebel said.

“For Ken, fan engagement was paramount, making him a beloved figure of the WRC.

“As a sport, withdrawing the number 43, a number synonymous with Ken, is our small mark of respect for Ken’s family, friends and fans.”

Speedcafe.com extends its condolences to Block’s friends and family.

Vale Ken Block 1967 – 2023.