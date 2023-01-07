Top Fuel Australia responds to New Year Nitro fatality

Top Fuel Australia has released a statement in response to the tragedy at the Queensland venue.

Sam Fenech was killed when he crashed during a Top Doorslammer run, while the cameraman on the tower whose car he collided with is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Willowbank Raceway published the same statement.

Statement from Top Fuel Australia

It is with great sadness that Top Fuel Racing Australia announces that Sam Fenech, driver of the Fabietti Racing Doorslammer, has succumbed to injuries suffered in a racing accident at Willowbank Raceway and passed away this evening.

We send our love and support to the Fenech family and the whole team at Fabietti Racing.

The accident is under investigation by QLD Police and other agencies, and as such there will be no further public comment.