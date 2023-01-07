> News > General > KTM Summer Grill 2023
SUMMER GRILL: Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner
Saturday 7th January, 2023 - 6:00am
Host Greg Rust and F1 Editor Mat Coch interview Haas F1 Team Principal Guenther Steiner on the latest episode of the KTM Summer Grill.
As part of this year’s KTM Summer Grill, each day for three weeks KTM is giving away a bar stool, cap and stubby holder. Click here to enter for your chance to win.
