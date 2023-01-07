> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: New Year Nitro at Willowbank Raceway
Saturday 7th January, 2023 - 5:00pm
Photos from qualifying for the New Year Nitro event at Willowbank Raceway, as part of the 2022/23 Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship.
Pictures: Cackling Pipes Photography; Wayne Newby Picture: Dave Reid.
