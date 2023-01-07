> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: New Year Nitro at Willowbank Raceway

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 7th January, 2023 - 5:00pm

Photos from qualifying for the New Year Nitro event at Willowbank Raceway, as part of the 2022/23 Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship.

Pictures: Cackling Pipes Photography; Wayne Newby Picture: Dave Reid. 

Australian-Top-Fuel-Championship-Willowbank-Raceway-2
Australian-Top-Fuel-Championship-Willowbank-Raceway-1
Australian-Top-Fuel-Championship-Willowbank-Raceway-3
Australian-Top-Fuel-Championship-Willowbank-Raceway-4
Australian-Top-Fuel-Championship-Willowbank-Raceway-5
Australian-Top-Fuel-Championship-Willowbank-Raceway-6
Australian-Top-Fuel-Championship-Willowbank-Raceway-7
Australian-Top-Fuel-Championship-Willowbank-Raceway-8
Australian-Top-Fuel-Championship-Willowbank-Raceway-9
Australian-Top-Fuel-Championship-Willowbank-Raceway-10
Australian-Top-Fuel-Championship-Willowbank-Raceway-11
Australian-Top-Fuel-Championship-Willowbank-Raceway-12
Australian-Top-Fuel-Championship-Willowbank-Raceway-15

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]