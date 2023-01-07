Major incident at Willowbank Raceway
By Iwan Jones
Saturday 7th January, 2023 - 8:49pm
Emergency services are responding to a major incident at the New Year Nitro drag event being held at Willowbank Raceway.
Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed that paramedics, including the High Acuity Repsonse Unit, are responding to a single-vehicle incident at the Willowbank Raceway at 18.45 local time/19.45 AEDT.
The Ipswich venue is currently hosting the third round of the 2022/23 Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship.
As per the schedule for the event, the Top Doorslammer category took to the drag strip at 18:15 local time/19:15 AEDT.
More to come.
#Willowbank – Paramedics, including the High Acuity Repsonse Unit, are responding to a single-vehicle incident at the Willowbank Raceway at 6.45pm. pic.twitter.com/nZrulxjQ6f
— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) January 7, 2023
Wishing everyone involved in the terrible accident at willowbank raceway a speedy recovery. #willowbank #topfuel #nitro #ipswich pic.twitter.com/S4WMH30dc8
— Benjamin Wilson (@b3nibo1) January 7, 2023
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]