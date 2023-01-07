Major incident at Willowbank Raceway

Emergency services are responding to a major incident at the New Year Nitro drag event being held at Willowbank Raceway.

Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed that paramedics, including the High Acuity Response Unit, are responding to a single-vehicle incident at the Willowbank Raceway at 18.45 local time/19.45 AEDT.

The Ipswich venue is currently hosting the third round of the 2022/23 Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship.

UPDATE: Police confirm fatality

More to come.