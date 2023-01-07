Bathurst confirmed for Cyan Racing TCR

Cyan Racing will make its Australian debut when it competes in this year’s TCR World Tour round at Bathurst.

The Swedish squad will compete in the inaugural nine-round world series, which includes an outing at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, which is set to be held at Mount Panorama on November 10-12.

In addition to the Bathurst outing, a second TCR World Tour round is expected to be held in Australia this year, with discussions underway with circuit owners about hosting opportunities.

Cyan Racing is the second team to confirm its entry in the global TCR series, with the squad to enter four Lynk and Co 03 TCRs in the 2023 season.

The factory Volvo squad is most known for its association with Garry Rogers Motorsport in Australia, with eventual three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin piloting the Volvo S60 Supercar to six victories.

Team Manager Fredrik Wahlen welcomed the decision to compete in the newly formed international series.

“We are delighted to continue our successful and long-term co-operation with Lynk and Co and Geely Group Motorsport in World Touring Cars with the new and exciting TCR World Tour from 2023 and beyond,” Wahlen said.

“This is the highest level of touring car racing and with new sporting regulations, as well as new tyres compared to the WTCR, we have no doubt that the competition will be extremely tough.”

Formed initially as the factory Volvo team, Cyan Racing entered the World Touring Car Championship (WTCC) in 2016.

The squad enjoyed immediate success the following season, with Thed Bjork sealing the 2017 WTCC title in a Volvo S60 Polestar TC1.

In 2019, Cyan Racing joined forces with Chinese marque Lynk and Co for the second season of the World Touring Car Cup (WTCR), winning the Teams’ Championship that year.

The team’s driver Yann Ehrlacher sealed back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021.

While the Gothenburg-based squad withdrew from the 2022 WTCR season due to tyre safety concerns, its driver line-up that year consisted of former Supercars Championship endurance driver Yvan Muller.

Cyan Racing’s driver roster for 2023 has yet to be announced.

The 2023 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series commences at AWC Race Tasmania on February 24-26 at Symmons Plains Raceway.

All TCR rounds in 2023 will be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.