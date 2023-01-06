> News > General > KTM Summer Grill 2023
SUMMER GRILL: Supercars Hall of Famer Craig Lowndes
Friday 6th January, 2023 - 6:00am
Craig Lowndes joins host Greg Rust for this episode of the KTM Summer Grill to talk about his Supercars Hall of Fame induction and ongoing ambitions.
As part of this year’s KTM Summer Grill, each day for three weeks KTM is giving away a bar stool, cap and stubby holder. Click here to enter for your chance to win.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]