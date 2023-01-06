Molly Taylor moves up on Dakar Stage 5

Molly Taylor has crept up to 11th overall in the SSV race after Stage 5 of the 2023 Dakar Rally.

Taylor set the 14th-fastest time on the 373km loop special at Ha’il in her South Racing Can-Am and is now up two positions at 2:34:04s off the overall pace, but 44:33s outside the top 10.

Team-mate Rodrigo Luppi de Oliveira is still the pace-setter, by 16:45s, despite setting only the fifth-fastest stage time.

Other classes

Ales Loprais (Instaforex Loprais Praga) added 16 seconds to what is now a 15:22s overall lead to Martin Vandenbrink (Eurol Team De Rooy Iveco) with his victory over the Dutchman on Stage 5.

Alexandre Giroud (Yamaha Racing – SMX – Drag’on) is still on top in Quads, by a reduced, 39:48s margin over stage winner Francisco Moreno Flores (Dragon).

In Lightweight Prototypes, Guillaume De Mevius (Grallyteam) holds sway by 7:20s overall, with Austin Jones (Red Bull Off-Road Jr Team USA by BFG) second, after Seth Quintero (Red Bull Off-Road Jr Team USA by BFG) set the quickest time on the day.

