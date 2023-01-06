> News > Offroad

IN PICTURES: Dakar Stage 5

Damion Smy

By Damion Smy

Friday 6th January, 2023 - 3:00pm

Dakar 2023 Stage 5 saw issues for Australian Daniel Sanders, who had led the Bikes class for GasGas Racing, as well as two-time winner and countryman Toby Price.

Watch video highlights here and follow the event here.

Toby Price
Mattias Ekstrom and Emil Bergvist
SI202301051039_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
M23_5513
Toby Price
Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel
M32_3117
M32_5327
M32_5341
M42_8051
Daniel Sanders
Toby Price
Toby Price
Giniel de Villiers and Dennis Murphy
Toby Price
Austin Jones
Sébastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin
Toby Price
Carlos Sainz
Giniel De Villiers
Francisco Lopez Contardo
Sebastien Loeb
SI202301051088_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
Sebastien Loeb
Sébastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin

