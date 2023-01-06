IN PICTURES: Dakar Stage 5
By Damion Smy
Friday 6th January, 2023 - 3:00pm
Dakar 2023 Stage 5 saw issues for Australian Daniel Sanders, who had led the Bikes class for GasGas Racing, as well as two-time winner and countryman Toby Price.
