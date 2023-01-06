FIA boss welcomes General Motors’ interest in F1

President of motorsport’s world governing body, Mohammed Ben Sulayem has welcomed General Motors’ interest in joining the F1 grid.

Earlier today, a joint statement from General Motors and Andretti Global announced their intent to work together towards a berth in Formula 1, using the Cadillac brand.

Taking to social media soon after, FIA President Ben Sulayem noted the development.

“I welcome the news of the @Cadillac and @FollowAndretti partnership and the @FIA looks forward to further discussions on the FIA @F1 World Championship Expressions of Interest process.”

The FIA subsequently issued a further statement to accredited media, including Speedcafe.com.

“The FIA is exploring the Expressions of Interest process and we will provide a further update in the near future,” Ben Sulayem said.

“Today’s news from the United States is further proof of the popularity and growth of the FIA Formula One World Championship under the FIA’s stewardship.

“It is particularly pleasing to have interest from two iconic brands such as General Motors Cadillac and Andretti Global.

“Any additional entries would build on the positive acceptance of the FIA’s 2026 PU regulations among OEMs which has already attracted an entry from Audi,” he added.

“Any Expressions of Interest process will follow strict FIA protocol and will take several months.”

Formula 1 also issued a comment, paying down the development.

“There is great interest in the F1 project at this time with a number of conversations continuing that are not as visible as others,” it stated.

“We all want to ensure the championship remains credible and stable and any new entrant request will be assessed on criteria to meet those objectives by all the relevant stakeholders.

“Any new entrant request requires the agreement of both F1 and the FIA.”

The registration of a new team is a complicated affair as it involves both regulatory and commercial considerations.

As a result, both the FIA (the sport’s regulator) and Formula 1 (its commercial rights holder) are involved in the process.

It is curious, therefore, that such a juxtaposition appears to exist between them.