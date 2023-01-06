Al-Attiyah wins Dakar Stage 5 as Loeb rolls
Friday 6th January, 2023 - 7:42am
Toyota’s Nasser Al-Attiyah has stretched his overall lead with another stage win as Sebastien Loeb’s 2023 Dakar Rally got even worse.
Loeb (Bahrain Raid Xtreme) rolled his Prodrive Hunter during Stage 5 and while he still finished the day ninth-fastest, he lost 19:58s more relative to Al-Attiyah.
The Frenchman had won Stage 4 despite a late power steering failure, but that only came after copping three punctures on Stage 2 and then having to stop for running repairs on Stage 3, and he is 1:53:41s from top spot overall.
“I think we were doing a good stage, but I made a mistake on a tricky dune,” admitted Loeb of his latest calamity.
“We landed and hit a big bit of camel grass and ended up with the car on its side.
“So, we lost some time for this, but for the rest it was a good stage.
“There was no problem with the car, so that was quite good”.
The battle for stage honours on a sandy 373km special around Ha’il was a three-way contest between the men who have collectively won the last eight Dakars.
Stephane Peterhansel led early on and his Team Audi Sport team-mate Carlos Sainz was thereabouts throughout, with the latter finishing the day 1:57s slower than the #200 Toyota Hilux of Al-Attiyah.
Peterhansel was another 1:47s slower in third in the end, but moves to second overall at 22:36s behind, with Yazeed Al Rajhi (Overdrive Toyota) almost five minutes further back in third.
Sainz sits fourth, 34:52s in arrears of the rally-leading Qatari, with Al-Attiyah’s factory Toyota team-mate Henk Lategan last of those still within an hour of the benchmark pace.
CLICK HERE for Bikes report
Overall classification: Cars Top 10
|Pos
|Driver
|Co-driver
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Mathieu Baumel
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|20:47:36
|2
|Stéphane Peterhansel
|Edouard Boulanger
|Team Audi Sport
|+0:22:36
|3
|Yazeed Al Rajhi
|Dirk von Zitzewitz
|Overdrive Racing
|+0:27:01
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|Lucas Cruz
|Team Audi Sport
|+0:34:52
|5
|Henk Lategan
|Brett Cummings
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|+0:57:58
|6
|Lucas Moraes
|Timo Gottschalk
|Overdrive Racing
|+1:01:43
|7
|Giniel De Villiers
|Dennis Murphy
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|+1:07:57
|8
|Mattias Ekstrom
|Emil Bergkvist
|Team Audi Sport
|+1:35:56
|9
|Martin Prokop
|Viktor Chytka
|Orlen Benzina Team
|+1:52:05
|10
|Romain Dumas
|Max Delfino
|Rebellion Racing
|+1:52:10
