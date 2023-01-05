> Multimedia > Gallery

IN PICTURES: Blanchard team’s Gen3 Mustang Supercar

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 5th January, 2023 - 5:37pm

The Blanchard Racing Team has released images of the progress of its Gen3 Ford Mustang Supercar build ahead of the upcoming Repco Supercars Championship season.

Blanchard reveals near-complete Gen3 Mustang-1
Blanchard reveals near-complete Gen3 Mustang-2
Blanchard reveals near-complete Gen3 Mustang-3
Blanchard reveals near-complete Gen3 Mustang-4
Blanchard reveals near-complete Gen3 Mustang-5
Blanchard reveals near-complete Gen3 Mustang-6
Blanchard reveals near-complete Gen3 Mustang-7

