Charlie Wurz confirmed for NZ Series

The son of former Formula 1 driver Alexander Wurz is set to take part in the 2023 Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship in New Zealand.

Austrian Charlie Wurz is set to steer a Toyota FT-60 for M2 Competition in the five-round series.

The third generation of Wurz racers, his father competed in F1 from 1997 until 2007 driving for Benetton, McLaren and Williams across 69 race starts.

He would go onto finish his F1 career with three podiums and 45 points, while he also won the 24 hours of Le Mans twice.

Additionally, his grandfather Franz is a three-time European Rallycross Champion and also competed in the World Rally Championship in the 1980s.

Aiming to emulate his forefathers, Charlie Wurz has enjoyed early success in his career sealing the 2022 Formula 4 United Arab Emirates Championship.

He was also the third-placed rookie in the 2022 Italian Formula 4 Championship and collected three podiums in the ADAC German F4.

The drive provides an opportunity for the 17-year-old to collect Super License points after the Kiwi category recently attained FIA Formula Regional Oceania status.

“Ever since I can remember, my dad has recounted stories of his time racing in New Zealand, how it was such an important step in his career and how much he loved it,” he said.

“I’m so excited to be able to start 2023 with this experience and a big thank you to Toyota Gazoo Racing and M2 for making it happen.”

M2 Competition Team Principal Mark Pilcher was excited to welcome Wurz to the fold.

“It’s great that Charlie can begin his next step in New Zealand and we welcome him aboard,” Pilcher said.

“Young drivers from F4 have made this step with success and we look forward to helping Charlie do the same.”

Wurz will be able to count two Antipodeans as stablemates, with Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship driver Callum Hedge and Australian Formula Ford Series competitor Ryder Quinn to also race for the NZ-based squad.

The 2023 Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship will commence at Highlands Motorsport Park on January 13-15.