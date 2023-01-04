> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Gen3 and Gen2 Supercar steering wheels compared

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 4th January, 2023 - 4:08pm

Brad Jones Racing’s Macauley Jones explains what is changing in Supercars steering wheels with the advent of Gen3.

