PHOTOS: Dakar Stage 3

Damion Smy

By Damion Smy

Wednesday 4th January, 2023 - 3:20pm

Stage 3 of Dakar 2023 once again proved predictably unpredictable. While Carlos Sainz who suffered in the second stage, it was Sebastein Loeb who struck trouble in Stage 3 that cost him considerable time.

On two wheels, Australia’s Daniel Sanders once took the lead for a second time – but wouldn’t keep it – but then had it re-instated.

Read the Stage 3 report and complete Dakar 2023 coverage here.

490700_toby-price_Dakar-Rally-2023_00505_Dakar
490704_toby-price_Dakar-Rally-2023_00541_Dakar
490721_toby-price_Dakar-Rally-2023_00577_Dakar
490739_toby-price_Dakar-Rally-2023_00591_Dakar
daniel_sanders(1)
giniel_de_villiers_and_dennis_murphy
M11_2382
M12_3880
M12_3890
M31_2557
M41_0948
Carlos Sainz
Sebastien Loeb
Austin Jones
Toby Price
Francisco Chaleco Lopez
Sebastien Loeb
Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel
Stéphane Peterhensel and Edouard Boulanger
Matthias Walkner

 

