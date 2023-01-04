Anton De Pasquale joins Groves for Bathurst 12 Hour

Supercars driver Anton De Pasquale is set to join Grove Racing for the 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

De Pasquale will steer the squad’s Porsche 911 GT3 R in the Pro-Am class where he will share driving duties with Grove Racing team owners Stephen and Brenton Grove.

The Mount Panorama endurance race on February 5 will mark the Shell V-Power Racing Team driver’s third Bathurst 12 Hour tilt, but his first with the Braeside-based squad.

“Anton’s an exceptionally fast driver with a strong endurance background so we believe we have a solid line-up to bring home some great results,” Stephen Grove said.

“We love racing the 12 Hour, it’s a demanding race and you need to have the best team behind you.

“Bathurst is one of those tracks you do whatever you can to race at and the 12 Hour is one of the best races of the calendar.

“To do the race with a strong crew is exciting – we’re bringing together our Supercar and GT team as well as EBM [Earl Bamber Motorsport] so I think we should be covered.”

In the lead-up to the Bathurst 12 Hour, De Pasquale will take part in the 2023 Dubai 24 Hour as part of a Grove Racing/Earl Bamber Motorsport-backed effort later this month.

It is the second time that De Pasquale will take part in the Dubai endurance race after competing with the Grove squad in last year’s race.

Brenton Grove believes the endurance outing at the Dubai Autodrome on January 13-15 will serve as ample preparation for Mount Panorama.

“Coming off Dubai we should be quite well prepared to take on the field at Bathurst,” he said.

“It’s an incredibly competitive race so we need to make sure we’re on the front foot.”

He added that the team has focused its effort on endurance racing in more recent times.

“That’s one of the most exciting parts about the event,” Grove continued.

“It will be a challenging race, however, we’re extremely excited for it and having Anton with us, with his experience in endurance will be another advantage that we hope to turn into a victory.”