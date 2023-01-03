Tributes flow in for Ken Block after passing
Tuesday 3rd January, 2023 - 4:19pm
Tributes have flowed in for Ken Block after the rally driver and motorkhana superstar died in a snowmobile accident.
Motorsport personalities, including friends, have taken to social media after the shocking news.
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ken Block, a peerless ambassador for motorsport and friend of fellow racers the world over.
Epic driver, ultimate car guy, true legend ❤️ we extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/7uqriVLiCz
— Tickford Racing (@TickfordRacing) January 3, 2023
In shock at the passing of Ken Block.
Such a talent that did so much for our sport. He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile.
Our sport lost one of the best today but more importantly a great man.
Sending love & hugs to the Block family 💙 #ripKen. pic.twitter.com/6HNhfSfc3R
— Jenson Button (@JensonButton) January 3, 2023
RIP Ken Block 🙏🏼💨 pic.twitter.com/qWCv0zLYdG
— JV (@jvfitteds) January 3, 2023
This is heartbreaking. I was lucky enough to call @kblock43 a friend. He was truly a legend and inspiration to all of us at @Ford. pic.twitter.com/nVqZBM7mlX
— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) January 3, 2023
So sad. Watched all his videos. RIP Ken https://t.co/PnZU3JVcci
— Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) January 3, 2023
Can’t believe the news today of Ken Blocks passing. Way too soon for someone who has done so much for our sport. Can not imagine how hard this will be for family and friends. Passing on our best wishes to everyone! RIP but will never be forgotten!!!! #43forever pic.twitter.com/s9FGbqPgu7
— Hayden Paddon (@HaydenPaddon) January 3, 2023
43 Forever 💔 pic.twitter.com/W1ayAZrGDE
— Monster Energy (@MonsterEnergy) January 3, 2023
