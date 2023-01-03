Tributes flow in for Ken Block after passing

Tributes have flowed in for Ken Block after the rally driver and motorkhana superstar died in a snowmobile accident.

Motorsport personalities, including friends, have taken to social media after the shocking news.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ken Block, a peerless ambassador for motorsport and friend of fellow racers the world over. Epic driver, ultimate car guy, true legend ❤️ we extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/7uqriVLiCz — Tickford Racing (@TickfordRacing) January 3, 2023

In shock at the passing of Ken Block. Such a talent that did so much for our sport. He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile. Our sport lost one of the best today but more importantly a great man. Sending love & hugs to the Block family 💙 #ripKen. pic.twitter.com/6HNhfSfc3R — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) January 3, 2023

This is heartbreaking. I was lucky enough to call @kblock43 a friend. He was truly a legend and inspiration to all of us at @Ford. pic.twitter.com/nVqZBM7mlX — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) January 3, 2023

So sad. Watched all his videos. RIP Ken https://t.co/PnZU3JVcci — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) January 3, 2023