Tributes flow in for Ken Block after passing

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 3rd January, 2023 - 4:19pm

Matt Mingay (left) and Ken Block (right)

Tributes have flowed in for Ken Block after the rally driver and motorkhana superstar died in a snowmobile accident.

Motorsport personalities, including friends, have taken to social media after the shocking news.

