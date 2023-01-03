SUMMER GRILL: Mark Webber on F1 and Oscar Piastri

On today’s episode of the KTM Summer, ex-Formula 1 driver Mark Webber weighs in on the 2022 season and fellow Australian Oscar Piastri – for whom he is his manager – ahead of the 21-year-old’s debut with McLaren this year.

