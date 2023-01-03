> News > General > KTM Summer Grill 2023
SUMMER GRILL: Mark Webber on F1 and Oscar Piastri
Tuesday 3rd January, 2023 - 6:00am
On today’s episode of the KTM Summer, ex-Formula 1 driver Mark Webber weighs in on the 2022 season and fellow Australian Oscar Piastri – for whom he is his manager – ahead of the 21-year-old’s debut with McLaren this year.
