SUMMER GRILL: WAU boss Ryan Walkinshaw
Monday 2nd January, 2023 - 6:00am
Director at Walkinshaw Andretti United, Ryan Walkinshaw talks to Greg Rust in this episode of the KTM Summer Grill.
As part of this year’s KTM Summer Grill, each day for three weeks KTM is giving away a bar stool, cap and stubby holder. Click here to enter for your chance to win.
