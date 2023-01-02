> News > Offroad > Dakar

PHOTOS: Dakar Stage 1

Damion Smy

By Damion Smy

Monday 2nd January, 2023 - 2:00pm

Dakar Stage 1 unfolded with its fair share of controversies, incidents and drama that makes the event one of the world’s toughest yet most rewarding. Follow the action here.

M11_9211
francisco_chaleco_lopez
carlos_sainz_and_lucas_cruz
kevin_benavides
M5106972
Camille Chapeliere
Sebastien Loeb
Guillaume de Mevius
Jakub Przygonski
Matthias Walkner
Carlos Sainz
Sebastien Loeb
Toby Price
Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel
Stephane Peterhansel
Mitchell Guthrie
Sébastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin
Austin Jones
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
Stéphane Peterhensel and Edouard Boulanger
Sébastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin
Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel
Stéphane Peterhensel and Edouard Boulanger

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]