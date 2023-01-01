SUMMER GRILL: Powerhouse Gen3 roundtable with Triple Eight and DJR

In this New Year’s Day episode of the KTM Summer Grill we have a powerhouse roundtable to discuss Supercars’ Gen3 era ahead of the 2023 season.

Host Greg Rust is joined at the desk by Technical Director at Triple Eight Race Engineering, Jeromy Moore, and Team Principal at the Shell V-Power Racing Team, Ben Croke.

As part of this year’s KTM Summer Grill, each day for three weeks KTM is giving away a bar stool, cap and stubby holder. Click here to enter for your chance to win.