> News > Offroad > Dakar

PHOTOS: Dakar Rally 2023 Prologue

By Damion Smy

Sunday 1st January, 2023 - 3:00pm

The first competitive miles of the 2023 Dakar have taken place with the 11km prologue setting the starting order for tomorrow’s Stage 1. Follow the progress of this year’s Dakar here.

Nasser Al-Attiyah and Mathieu Baumel
M11_8249
M12_4820
Sébastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin
Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz
Stéphane Peterhensel and Edouard Boulanger
M22_0784
Toby Price
toby_price
mattias_ekstrom_and_emil_bergvist
Sam Sunderland and Daniel Sanders
M21_9934
Toby Price
Austin Jones
Ignacio Casale
Sebastien Loeb
Ignacio Casale
Austin Jones
Austin Jones
Zenz Dennis
Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz
Sébastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin
Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz
Stéphane Peterhensel and Edouard Boulanger
toby_price
DSC08230

 

 

 

 

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]