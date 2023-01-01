PHOTOS: Dakar Rally 2023 Prologue
The first competitive miles of the 2023 Dakar have taken place with the 11km prologue setting the starting order for tomorrow’s Stage 1. Follow the progress of this year’s Dakar here.
The first competitive miles of the 2023 Dakar have taken place with the 11km prologue setting the starting order for tomorrow’s Stage 1. Follow the progress of this year’s Dakar here.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]