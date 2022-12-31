Winterbottom Supercars Championship-winner for sale

The Ford Falcon FG X Mark Winterbottom drove to his first Supercars Championship title in 2015 is on the market.

Tickford Racing is offering the recently restored car, Chassis FPR 1217, for sale for $800,000.

It is not the first time the title-winning car has gone to market, with the #5 going to auction in December, 2021, where it passed in.

It was following this that the 12-month restoration to the same specification as when it clinched the title on the streets of Homebush in 2015 was carried out.

Tickford CEO Tim Edwards acknowledged the importance of the car to the team.

“It’s probably one of the most important cars in the 20-year history of this team,” Edwards said.

“We fought for many years to win the championship, we won a couple of Bathurst, but to actually win the championship on really what was year 15 in the team’s history was hugely important.

“The car itself has had a 12-month birthday, it was stripped, it’s had a full nut and bolt.

“It’s got a fresh engine, the engine that’s in it is actually the engine that was in the car during the championship year, the transmission has been rebuilt.

“Effectively this car is concours, that’s the best way to describe it.

“We took a lot of pride in putting this together because of how much it means to the team.

“The car also comes with Mark Winterbottom’s race suit from that year, it also comes with all the set-up sheets from every race we competed in that year and all of the documentation to substantiate the car.”

Built-in 2012 by Tickford Racing, it debuted in 2014 as a Ford Falcon FG, with Winterbottom driving it to third in the championship that year, before it was converted to an FG X model for 2015.

In claiming the championship that year, FPR1217 was driven to nine victories, including the Sandown 500, while it also finished runner-up in the Bathurst 1000.

In 2016-18, it was driven by Winterbottom, Jason Bright and Richie Stanaway in the Supercars Championship, before it dropped back from the main game to the Super2 Series, where it was driven by Thomas Randle, Broc Feeney and Zak Best between 2019 and 2021.

Tickford Racing retired FPR 1217 following the conclusion of the 2021 Super2 Series.

FPR 1217 is on the market in race-ready condition and wears the Pepsi Max livery it won the championship in.

It contains a V8 engine that has been rebuilt and readied for use, as well as blue wheels and internals.

It also comes with eight spare wheels, wheel gun, socket, air jack spike, water heater, basic setup change instructions, set-up sheets from the 2015 Supercars Championship season, as well as the race suit worn by Winterbottom that year.