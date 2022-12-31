Price beats Sanders to Dakar Prologue win

Toby Price has set the fastest time in the Bikes Prologue at the 2023 Dakar Rally, by a one-second margin over fellow Australian Daniel Sanders.

In his first competitive riding at Dakar since breaking his left elbow and wrist on the opening liaison of Stage 7 of the 2022 edition, Sanders was among the earliest of the big guns onto the 13km course at the Sea Camp.

The Red Bull GasGas rider clocked a time of 8:23s on his Red Bull GasGas entry, which the next seven riders failed to match or beat.

Price, however, shaved a second off the benchmark as he goes after a third title in the famous rally-raid on his Red Bull KTM entry.

At nine seconds off the pace, it was a three-way tie for third between Hero Motorsport’s Ross Branch, Monster Energy JB Honda rider Joan Barreda Bort, and the 2021 champion, Red Bull KTM’s Kevin Benavides.

Rounding out the top 10 at this early point of Dakar 2023 are Joaquim Rodrigues (Hero Motorsports), 2018 champ Matthias Walkner (Red Bull KTM), Sebastian Buhler (Hero Motorsports), Michael Docherty (HT Husqvarna), and the 2022 champion, Sam Sunderland (Red Bull GasGas).

Those 10 riders, in reverse order, will now get to select their starting position for Stage 1, a loop around the Sea Camp featuring sand and stony sections.

Notables further back include 2020 champ Ricky Brabec (Monster Energy Honda) at 14 seconds off the pace in 11th and Adrien Van Beveren (Monster Energy Honda) at 20 seconds off the pace in 17th.

Prologue: Bikes Top 10