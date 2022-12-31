PHOTOS: Dakar Rally 2023 Scrutineering
By Damion Smy
Saturday 31st December, 2022 - 9:00am
The 2023 Dakar Rally begins today in Saudi Arabia, with competitors vehicles – from Quad, Bike through to Truck and Prototype classes – having gone through final scrutineering ahead of the 0600 local start time (1400 AEDT).
Check out the process at the Sea Camp event base on the edges of the Red Sea.
Read our Dakar Rally 2023 event preview here.
