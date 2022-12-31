> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Champions of 2022
Saturday 31st December, 2022 - 1:00pm
A selection of photos of the 2022 title winners across international and national motorsport categories.
The list of title winners for 2022 include:
Formula 1: Max Verstappen
Formula 2: Felipe Drugovich
Formula 3: Victor Martins
W Series: Jamie Chadwick
Formula E: Stoffel Vandoorne
FIA World Rally Championship: Drivers’ Champion Kalle Rovanpera/Co-Drivers’ Champion Jonne Halttunen
FIA World Endurance Championship: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa
MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia
Extreme E: Sebastien Loeb and Christina Gutierrez
IndyCar Series: Will Power
IMSA Sportscar Championship: Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist
NASCAR Cup Series: Joey Logano
Supercars Championship: Shane van Gisbergen
Super2 Series: Declan Fraser
Super3 Series: Brad Vaughan
Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series: Tony D’Alberto
S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship: Joey Mawson
National Trans Am Series: Nathan Herne
Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship: Harri Jones
Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series: Thomas Sargent
Australian Production Cars: Aaren, Drew and Wayne Russell
Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS: Yasser Shahin
RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship: Lewis Bates and Anthony McLoughlin
BF Goodrich Australian Off Road Championship: Ryan Taylor and Kye Floyd
