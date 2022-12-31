> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Champions of 2022

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 31st December, 2022 - 1:00pm

A selection of photos of the 2022 title winners across international and national motorsport categories.

The list of title winners for 2022 include:

Formula 1: Max Verstappen

Formula 2: Felipe Drugovich

Formula 3: Victor Martins

W Series: Jamie Chadwick

Formula E: Stoffel Vandoorne

FIA World Rally Championship: Drivers’ Champion Kalle Rovanpera/Co-Drivers’ Champion Jonne Halttunen

FIA World Endurance Championship: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa

MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia

Extreme E: Sebastien Loeb and Christina Gutierrez

IndyCar Series: Will Power

IMSA Sportscar Championship: Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist

NASCAR Cup Series: Joey Logano

Supercars Championship: Shane van Gisbergen

Super2 Series: Declan Fraser

Super3 Series: Brad Vaughan

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series: Tony D’Alberto

S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship: Joey Mawson

National Trans Am Series: Nathan Herne

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship: Harri Jones

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series: Thomas Sargent

Australian Production Cars: Aaren, Drew and Wayne Russell

Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS: Yasser Shahin

RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship: Lewis Bates and Anthony McLoughlin

BF Goodrich Australian Off Road Championship: Ryan Taylor and Kye Floyd

 

 

 

