SUMMER GRILL: Triple Eight co-owner Jessica Dane
Friday 30th December, 2022 - 6:00am
Jessica Dane joins host Greg Rust at the desk on this episode of the KTM Summer Grill to discuss women in motorsport, Triple Eight co-ownership, Super2, her TV role with the Australian Rally Championship, and more.
