Win a Hot Lap with Tassie Legend Marcos Ambrose or John Bowe

Fans who buy tickets to the 2023 AWC Race Tasmania before December 31st will go into the running to win a hot lap with their choice of Tasmanian motorsport icon, two-time Supercars champion and NASCAR race winner Marcos Ambrose, or two-times Bathurst winner and 1995 Australian Touring Car Champion John Bowe.

Tickets to the SpeedSeries season opener, which be held at Symmons Plains Raceway from February 24-26, are available here.

The first of seven rounds on the 2023 calendar, the Tasmania event will be the first to benefit from a new collaboration between Motorsport Australia and the Australian Racing Group.

AWC Race Tasmania will see the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters and the National Trans Am Series race at the 2.41km Symmons Plains Raceway.

The national-level categories will be joined by state classes Tassie Tin Tops and Hyundai Excels at the event.