> News > General > KTM Summer Grill 2023
SUMMER GRILL: Dakar Rally racer Andrew Houlihan
Thursday 29th December, 2022 - 6:00am
In this episode of the KTM Summer Grill, host Greg Rust is joined by Dakar Rally competitor Andrew Houlihan for a flashback to his frightening training accident and a look ahead to his plans in 2023.
As part of this year’s KTM Summer Grill, each day for three weeks KTM is giving away a bar stool, cap and stubby holder. Click here to enter for your chance to win.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]