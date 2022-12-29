PHOTOS: Shane van Gisbergen at the Speedway

Shane van Gisbergen made his speedway debut earlier this week at Western Springs Speedway in Auckland.

The first of several drives over the summer, the three-times and reigning Supercars Champion was behind the wheel of a different looking #97 for the Auto Super Shoppes Sprintcar Masters that pitched New Zealand’s finest against drivers from the USA.

“Been a while since I’ve been sh*t scared to drive a race car – cool feeling! What a beast!” van Gisbergen posted to social media ahead of Tuesday night’s run.



In addition to the Masters, the event also saw the TS Logistics World 30 Lap Midget Derby take place.

Images: Alana Warrington Photography.