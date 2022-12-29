Team Principal Matt Cook says the mid-season recruitment of James Golding was PremiAir Racing’s “masterstroke” in its debut Supercars season.

The Gold Coast-based squad, born out of the remnants of Team Sydney at the start of this year, axed Garry Jacobson following the Darwin event.

Golding would see out the remainder of the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship season in that seat, consistently outperforming his team-mate Chris Pither.

Cook believes signing Golding propelled the team in the right direction.

“It’s no secret what happened halfway through the year with a driver reshuffle within our team,” he commented on the Jacobson dumping.

“I think it proves now it was definitely the masterstroke.

“We put [Golding] in the car and he’s just got quicker and quicker and quicker.

“His results speak for themselves and it also shows that we got two very quick cars here.”

The 26-year-old will continue into 2023 with the Peter Xiberras-owned squad, while Tim Slade will drive the sister car, having come across from the Blanchard Racing Team.

Golding’s campaign wasn’t without trouble, however, with the Subway ZB Commodore at the centre of a massive pile-up on the Gold Coast.

Cook expanded on the qualities he has seen from the Victorian driver in the seven rounds he has been a part of the organisation.

“He is his own worst critic,” said Cook of Golding.

“He knows deep down when he puts his head on a pillow at night that he’s got a little bit of work to do; probably a little bit too hard on himself.

“It’s refreshing to see — there are times where other drivers want to blame everything, but he’s the first to put his hand up.

“The massive accident at Gold Coast, the first thing he did was put his hand up.

“We all know that there were issues with tyre bundles throughout that weekend, but not once did he say that was the problem and that was why he crashed the car.

“He put his hand up and said he did it all on his own.

“He knows within himself he’s got a little bit more to do, but it’s great and refreshing that he’s ready to accept that and take it on board and move forward in the next year.”