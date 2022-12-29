Andretti teams with Wayne Taylor Racing for IMSA

Wayne Taylor Racing and Andretti Autosport have reached a long-term agreement to contest the IMSA Sportscar Championship together.

As part of a combined effort, the newly minted squad, set to be called ‘Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport,’ will contest the top classes in the sports car racing category as well as the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series.

While day-to-day operations will continue unchanged for the upcoming season, Wayne Taylor Racing has committed to moving to Andretti Autosport’s state-of-the-art 53,000-square metre headquarters in Fishers, Indiana, upon its completion in 2025.

Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti welcomed the partnership.

“This is an exciting time for us,” he said.

“We’re proud to be returning to the IMSA paddock in this way and the opportunity to be part of the launch of the GTP program alongside Wayne Taylor Racing and our friends at Honda Performance Development.

“Re-entering IMSA full time, and at this level, has been a goal of mine.

“I wanted it to be the right opportunity and at the right time and we’ve found that.

“I’m looking forward to working closer with the team at WTR and meeting all the team’s strong supporters.

“I want to personally thank Wayne [Taylor] and Travis [Houge] for already being such great partners as we plan for a successful future.”

Taylor is looking forward to combining resources with the iconic American racing team.

“It’s an honour to be partnering with a name like Andretti as we enter a new era of racing,” Taylor said.

“I was approached by Michael a year ago and, as we all know, timing is everything, especially as our GTP and GTD programs continue to grow with Acura and HPD.

“Having worked with Michael on this for nearly a year, I’m very excited to see it come together.

“While our 2023 programme won’t look much different, there is a lot that Andretti Autosport can offer to us as we continue to build and expand.

“I’m looking forward to working closer with Michael, J-F (Thormann), Rob (Edwards) and the entire Andretti team.”

The team will make its debut at the Roar Before the 24 test at Daytona International Speedway on January 20-22

The 24 Hours of Daytona will take place at the same venue from January 28-29.