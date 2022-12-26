SUMMER GRILL: Triple Eight’s Broc Feeney

On this Boxing Day episode of the KTM Summer Grill, Red Bull Ampol Racing’s Broc Feeney joins host Greg Rust on the desk to discuss his Adelaide 500 race win – the last ever for Holden in Supercars – and more.

