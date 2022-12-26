> News > General > KTM Summer Grill 2023
SUMMER GRILL: Triple Eight’s Broc Feeney
Monday 26th December, 2022 - 6:00am
On this Boxing Day episode of the KTM Summer Grill, Red Bull Ampol Racing’s Broc Feeney joins host Greg Rust on the desk to discuss his Adelaide 500 race win – the last ever for Holden in Supercars – and more.
As part of this year’s KTM Summer Grill, each day for three weeks KTM is giving away a bar stool, cap and stubby holder. Click here to enter for your chance to win.
