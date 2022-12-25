SUMMER GRILL: Matt Stone and Cameron Hill

Merry Christmas! On this very special December 25th episode of the KTM Summer Grill, host Greg Rust is joined by MSR team owner Matt Stone on the desk, while the squad’s new recruit for the 2023 Supercars Championship, Cameron Hill is also on via video call from a family Christmas function.

