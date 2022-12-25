Oli Bayliss switches teams for 2023 WorldSSP season

Oli Bayliss will ride for the D34G Racing team in his second full WorldSSP season.

The 19-year-old Australian will be team-mate to Austrian Maximilian Kofler, with both continuing to ride Ducati Panigale V2 motorcycles.

It comes after Bayliss finished 16th in the 2022 Supersport World Championship with the Spark Racing Team, with a best race result of sixth and four top 10s.

D34G Racing is run by Italian Davide Giugliano, himself a former rider who finished on the podium 14 times during his WorldSBK career.

“I’m super happy to be going into the new season with D34G racing run by Davide Giugliano,” said Bayliss.

“2023 will be my second year in the WorldSSP category and with Ducati machinery, so I’m looking forward to building on the experience made in my rookie season, keeping my progression moving and make it a good one.

“I’ll train hard during the off-season to be ready for the first test and cannot wait to get started. See you all in 2023.”

The 2023 campaign will be the second for D34G, which this year contested the WorldSSP Challenge, which is comprised of all of the European rounds of the championship.

Kofler will be a WorldSSP Challenge rider next year, while Bayliss will compete for the full season.

Guigliano himself, the Team Manager, remarked, “We wrapped up 2022 on a high and with excellent results, which give us great motivation ahead of the new season.

“We renewed the whole line-up for 2023: we will have two, new and young riders in Oli Bayliss and Maximilian Kofler. Both did a great job in 2022 aboard Ducati machinery, so we give them a warm welcome.

“I cannot wait for the season to get underway: testing will commence very soon, in the second half of January, and I’m looking forward to seeing them aboard our bikes.”

Round 1 takes place at Australia’s Phillip Island on February 24-26.