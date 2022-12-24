> News > General > KTM Summer Grill 2023
SUMMER GRILL: Candid chat with Tony Quinn
Saturday 24th December, 2022 - 6:00am
On this very special Christmas Eve edition of the KTM Summer Grill, Greg Rust is joined on the desk by Triple Eight Race Engineering co-owner Tony Quinn for a candid chat.
The episode covers his Townsville crash and recovery, Tony Quinn Foundation, grandson Ryder Quinn, and even a look into the current state of Supercars.
