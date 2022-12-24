Kassulke enters BMW M4 GT4 for Dubai 24 Hour tilt

Keith Kassulke has taken delivery of a new BMW M4 GT4 to enter in the 2023 Dubai 24 Hour.

The popular Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters competitor and former British Touring Car Championship Factory Honda champion James Kaye will lead a line-up for the endurance event, set to be held at the Dubai Autodrome on January 13-15.

Production of the BMW M4 GT4 that is being entered in the event commenced in October 2022, to allow the first cars to be delivered to teams ahead of the 2023 season.

The BMW M4 GT4 the squad are entering in the event possesses a 3.0 L turbocharged straight-six engine, with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission, capable of putting out 550hp.

Both drivers have previous experience in the Dubai fixture, as well as endurance events in the Creventic 24H Series in Europe, as well as the United States of America.

The last race in which Kassulke competed back in 2014 in Dubai, saw the Papua New Guinean native and his team win the SP2 class in his MARC II Focus.

Kassulke and Kaye will be joined by 2022 Australian Formula Ford Series podium finisher and round winner Cameron McLeod, who is the son of MARC Cars Australia founder Ryan McLeod and grandson of 1987 Bathurst 1000 winner Peter McLeod.

McLeod is steadily building on his racing experience, which also includes a partial campaign in the 2021 F4 British Championship.

Two yet-to-be-announced drivers will complete the line-up for the Dubai enduro.

The team won’t be the only Australasian presence on the grid with Supercars driver Anton De Pasquale, Kiwi team owner and racer, as well as Grove Racing team owners Stephen and Brenton Grove to tackle the event, as part of a Grove Racing/Earl Bamber Motorsport-backed effort.

Nine-time Grand Prix motorcycle racing World Champion now BMW factory driver Valentino Rossi is also set to feature on the grid for two-time event-winning squad Team WRT.