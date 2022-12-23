VIDEO: Fastest run up Shelsey Walsh

Ride onboard with Sean Gould as he smashes the outright hill record at the historic Shelsey Walsh Speed Hill Climb.

Footage of the record-breaking 22.37s lap set in 2021 was released for the first time this week, with Gould up to 165.76km/h by the first corner, before crossing the line at 241.40km/h in the wild lap.

The Gould GR59 he set the record in was powered by a Judd V8, capable of punching out 700 horsepower.

Having hosted the hillclimb since 1905, Shelsey Walsh is one of the oldest motorsport events in the world and largely still uses its original layout, with the course extended from 907m to 914m in 1907.

The event has seen a wide range of vehicles take to the steep course over the years, with New Zealander Mitch Evans setting the record for an electric car in his Jaguar Formula E car in 2018.