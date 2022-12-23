Ferrari F1 2023 launch date set

Ferrari will launch its 2023 Formula 1 car on February 14.

Internally known at Maranello as Project 675, the car replaces the F1-75 which saw the Scuderia’s drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz secure second in the Constructors’ World Championship for the team, holding off a resurgent Mercedes although more than 200 points adrift of victors Red Bull Racing.

The second team to announce its launch date, following Aston Martin scheduling the launch of its AMR23 for 1900 GMT on February 13, Ferrari confirmed the Valentine’s Day date via its social media channels, with the design of its 2023 contender again set to benefit from legendary designer, Rory Byrne, who continues as a consultant to the team.

Subsequent posts teasing a scarlet nosecone featuring a NACA-duct and prancing horse – most likely the radical modular nose of the outgoing F1-75 which was expected to help advance its development after it won the two of the opening three races of the 2022 season.

Those early victories were a significant performance leap after winless 2020 and 2021 seasons, however tactical and driver errors combined with a strengthening Max Verstappen and Red Bull through the 2022 season saw Ferrari’s last win in July, when Leclerc won the Austrian Grand Prix. Even then, Leclerc spent the final laps with a throttle issue to hold off Max Verstappen, while team-mate Sainz’s engine failed.

The lack of a sustained fight for the championship saw the recent replacement of Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto with Frederic Vasseur from Sauber.

The team also severed ties with Reserve Driver Mick Schumacher, who also lost his full-time drive at HAAS at the end of the 2022 season and has taken up a role as Reserve Driver at Mercedes under Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Mercedes and Ferrari were initially outliers for the FIA when considering the 2026 powertrain regulations, which were intended to entice more manufacturers to enter F1.

Audi is the only new manufacturer confirmed for 2026, supplying Sauber where Vasseur’s exit has seen Andreas Seidl defect from McLaren for 2023 as Sauber Group CEO in preparation for the German marque’s arrival.