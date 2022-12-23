Bathurst 6 Hour to include APC and GT4

Australian Production Cars and GT4 have been added to the support programme for the 2023 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

A combined APC/GT4 grid will take to Mount Panorama for three 40-minute sprint races at the Easter production car endurance event, which is set to be held between April 7-9.

It will mark the first time that GT4 has a dedicated race at Bathurst.

“The chance for GT4 cars to headline their own races at Mount Panorama will be a massive boost for the profile and visibility of the category in Australia,” Ken Collier, Bathurst 6 Hour Event Director, said.

“There are numerous cars in use around the country, so this will be an opportunity for them to get on track against the same machinery and without the worries of the faster GT machinery around them.”

The category also offers a solution to the overwhelming demand for a spot in the 6-hour enduro, with 85 entries submitted for the 70-grid race, that has the likes of 1995 Australian Touring Car Championship winner John Bowe showing interest.

It will provide a spot for cars that do not make the cut-off for the Easter classic, while offering an opportunity for reserve competitors to take part in the Bathurst 6 Hour.

Reserve competitors could earn a spot on the grid for the Easter Sunday endurance race based on their qualifying performances for the sprint encounters, in the event a grid spot becomes available.

“The demand for spots within the Bathurst 6 Hour grid is so high, so this is the best possible scenario to ensure that every possible Production Car competitor can get onto Mount Panorama next Easter, whether it’s in the 6 Hour or not,” Collier added.

APC Category Manager Troy Williams said it represents a great opportunity for competitors.

“Mount Panorama is such an iconic venue and the Bathurst 6 Hour is a race weekend Production Car racers aspire to,” Williams said.

“Adding GT4 cars to the mix will be an exciting innovation. GT4 racing globally is booming and what better way to showcase these cars than to race at Mount Panorama.

“Many existing Production Car competitors who don’t have dry break fuel systems in their cars will also relish the opportunity to compete at Bathurst in a sprint race format.

“It’s going to be a spectacular weekend.”