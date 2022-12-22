VIDEO: Brad Jones talks through BJR Gen3 builds

Subscribe to our newsletter
> Multimedia > Favourite Flick
By
Speedcafe.com
Thursday 22nd December, 2022 - 5:29pm
Brad Jones runs through where his team is up to on its Gen3 Supercar builds ahead of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]
Try our daily email, The best way to get your news first, fast and free!
By submitting above you agree to the Speedcafe.com Privacy Policy.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]