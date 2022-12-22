Targa panel refining recommendations following 2022 tragedy

The Targa Review Panel which was formed after this year’s Targa Tasmania fatality is set to review its recommendations before presenting them to Motorsport Australia.

Anthony Graeme Seymour, AKA Tony Seymour, lost his life when he crashed a 2013 Lotus Exige over an embankment on the Mount Roland stage on Day 2 of this year’s event.

He became the fourth person to die in the past two years of Targa Tasmania, after two fatal accidents in 2021 which prompted the establishment of an Investigatory Tribunal, which delivered 23 recommendations.

The latest tragedy prompted Motorsport Australia to suspend Targa-style tarmac rally events and commission a Targa Review Panel, chaired by Garry Connelly and comprised also of Matthew Selley and Neal Bates (all of whom also sat on last year’s tribunal).

In an update issued by the panel today, via Motorsport Australia, it has advised that it is reviewing its draft recommendations following consultation with stakeholders including Targa Tasmania, Adelaide Rally, Targa West, the Tarmac Rally Competitors Association, and Motorsport Australia.

“The stakeholders had been previously provided with a draft of the Panel’s Report and had subsequently submitted their written comments on the specific recommendations proposed in it,” reads that update, in part.

“As a result of the meeting, the Panel will now review its proposed recommendations taking into account the input from all stakeholders.”

The Motorsport Australia Risk and Safety Committee will receive the Final Report from the panel, after which it will make recommendations to the Motorsport Australia Board.

The Board is set to make a decision on those recommendations in late-January or Early-February.

Of the 23 recommendations from last year’s Investigatory Tribunal, Motorsport Australia had committed to implementing all of them, and Targa Australia to the 17 (originally stated as 13) which it claims apply to it.

However while the national governing body stated all recommendations would be implemented by March 1 of this year, Targa Australia stated just ahead of the 2022 Tasmania event that two remained a “work in progress”.

Those were Recommendation 9, concerning the ‘identified risk’ of ‘Car or its set-up not ‘Fit for Purpose’’, and Recommendation 11, concerning ‘Driver Skill not Matching Potential of the Car’.

The latter was set to be addressed by the introduction from 2023 of a superlicence-style system which would restrict eligibility for the higher classes of Targa Tasmania and Targa Championship.

The 2022 event was downgraded to touring status following the fatal accident on Day 2.

Targa Australia opened applications for next year’s Tasmania and High Country events in late-October, and has already released a route map for the six-day journey through the Apple Isle, which is set to take place from April 17-22.

